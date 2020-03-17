Jerry F. Larson, 83, Waite Park

January 28, 1937 – March 13, 2020

Jerry F. Larson, age 83, of Waite Park, MN passed away on Friday, March 13, 2020 at his home with his family by his side.

To further public safety and assist in preventing family and friends from possible exposure to COVID-19 the memorial service will be delayed until a future date. Arrangements are with Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Jerry was born to Franklin and Ethel (Lundahl) Larson on January 28, 1937 in Willmar, MN. He graduated from Mora High School and continued his education at St. Cloud State University, where he earned his B.S., and at Colorado State University where he earned his M.A. in Education Administration. Jerry was married to Janet Miller on March 16, 1957 at Maple Grove Evangelical United Brethren Church, Maple Grove, MN. Jerry’s work centered around education in Blomkest and Willmar, MN (teacher and principal), Sauk Rapids Jr. High, North Jr. High, and St. Cloud Apollo High School (principal). He was a long time member of First Presbyterian Church, the Exchange Club (past president), MN Association of Secondary School Principals (past president) and a member of the National Association of Secondary School Principals (serving on the Board of Directors). Jerry enjoyed travel, fishing, woodworking, baking, and reading.

He is survived by his wife Janet of Waite Park; children, Linda (Greg) Bauck-Todd of St. Cloud, MN and Pamela (Curt) Twedt of Oxbow, ND; daughter-in-law, Kristine Larson (Kevin Purnell) of Plymouth, MN; grandchildren, Peter (Kristin) Bauck, Bryan (Elizabeth) Bauck, Kyle Todd, Jamie Larson (Chris Scott), Jenna Larson, Emma (Stafford) Thompson, Andrew Twedt, and Jonathan Twedt; and great-grandchildren, Claire, Paige, Sophie, Theo, and Ida Bauck.

He was preceded in death by his parents and son, Scott.

In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to the Apollo Connection Scholarship Fund, First Presbyterian Church, CentraCare Hospice, or the donor’s choice.