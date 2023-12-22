April 22, 1938 - December 21, 2023

Jerry N. Barringer of Sterling Pointe, Princeton, Minnesota and formerly of Warba, Minnesota, passed away December 21, 2023 at the age of 85. There will be a visitation on December 27, 2023 from 2:00 to 4:00 PM at the Foley Funeral Home. In the spring of 2024, a Celebration of Life will be held at Harry's Bar in Hill City. Memorials may be sent to "Friends of Sherburne" 17076 293rd Ave NW Zimmerman, MN 55398. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Jerry was born in Clotho, Minnesota to Anna (Anderson) and Lyle Barringer. He graduated from Eagle Bend High School, then the University of Minnesota in 1963. He spent most of his life in Business & Finance and Real Estate. He managed Quadna Mountain near Hill City and owned/operated Itasca Coin Laundry. He was in partnership with Vacation Properties Network. A true outdoorsman, Jerry loved to hunt grouse & deer, photograph wildlife and work in the woods. Since moving to Princeton, Jerry enjoyed spending time at the Sherburne Wildlife Refuge. The family would like to extend our thanks to the staff of Sterling Pointe and St. Croix Hospice for their thoughtful care. Special thanks to Robin Breas for the laughter and care you brought into Jerry’s final years.

He is survived by his sister Naida (Barringer) Carlson, sister-in-law Carol Barringer and his nieces and nephews: Terry (Chrissy) Degendorfer, Beverly (Dave) Holmes, Barb (Jeff) Dilbert, Steve (Teri) Carlson, Patti (Joe) Sauer, Ann (Matt) Bisek, Mike (Diane) Barringer, Pam (Randy) Andrews,

Craig (Ann) Barringer and many great nieces and nephews. Jerry is preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Lois Degendorfer and brother-in-law, Wayne Degendorfer, brother Richard Barringer and niece Brenda (Degendorfer) Monson.