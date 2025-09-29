June 1, 1935 - September 28, 2025

Via Miller-Carlin Funeral Home Via Miller-Carlin Funeral Home loading...

The Mass of Christian Burial, celebrating the life of Jerome Young, age 90 of Holdingford, will be 11:00 AM, Wednesday, October 1st, at the Church of All Saints - Saint Mary in Holdingford. Burial will be in the Arban Cemetery. Jerome died on Sunday at Cura of Melrose. There will be a visitation from 4-8:00 PM on Tuesday and again from 9:30 AM – 10:30 AM on Wednesday at the Miller-Carlin Funeral Home in Holdingford. Arrangements are being made by the Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes.

Jerome was born June 1, 1935, to Edward and Theresa (Lange) Young. He grew up on the family farm, where he became the fourth generation to farm. Jerome met Darlene Zabinski at a dance in St. Cloud, and it was love at first sight. The two were married on February 20, 1962, at St. John Cantius Church in St. Cloud, and they farmed together where they raised their 7 children. Jerome was very active at his home parish in Arban, MN, where he was in the choir, served mass, and became a trustee. He served the parish, completing any and every task that came his way. After completing the 8th grade, he graduated from “Arban University” before attending Holdingford High School. For over 25 years, Jerome and Darlene volunteered at Albany Pioneer Days, sharing the Arban history. Jerome was on the Holding Township board for over 35 years, and was a member of the Knights of Columbus. Jerome enjoyed his Sunday drives, admiring the surrounding farmland, usually ending up at the DQ with a vanilla cone. Jerome was a social person who loved to visit family and friends, and he enjoyed a good game of cards. Jerome will be remembered not only for the love of his wife of 63 years, 7 amazing children, and many grandchildren, but also for his zest for bringing joy and laughter to all and any he encountered. He was a member of the Church of All Saints - Saint Mary in Holdingford.

Jerome is survived by his wife, Darlene, his children, Theresa (Mark) Beutz, Albany; Kenneth (Sandra) Young, St. Stephen; Kevin (Beth) Young, Avon; Joan (Peter) Neu, Becker; Marlene (Jeff) Panek, Hanover; Judy (Joey) Opatz, Holdingford; 19 grandchildren, and 17 great-grandchildren.

Jerome is preceded in death by his parents, his brother, LeRoy Young, his infant sister, Jeanette Young, his daughter, Janice Pauly, and his great-granddaughter, Norah Pauly.