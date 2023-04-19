Jerome V. Mohs, 92, St. Cloud

September 9, 1930 - April 13, 2023

Jerome V. Mohs, 92, of St. Cloud, passed away peacefully at Good Shepherd Nursing Home in Sauk Rapids on April 13th, 2023. Mass of Christian Burial for both Jerome and his wife, Eleanor, who passed on April 2, 2020, will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Reverend Thomas Knoblach will officiate. Burial will be in Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud and from 11:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Parish prayers will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Jerome was born on September 9, 1930 to Joseph and Thekla (Winter) Mohs in St. Martin, Minnesota. Jerome married Eleanor Olmscheid on June 11, 1956 at St. Martin’s Catholic Church in St. Martin and together they made their home in St Cloud with their four children. Jerome worked at Beumer Fuel and Hardware for 8 years and then worked for Electrolux (Frigidaire) for 36 years, retiring in 1995.

Jerome was always up for cards with family and friends and enjoyed watching Western Shows and the MN Twins. He always had time to lend a helping hand to his kids, grandkids and great grandkids as they were his pride and joy.

Jerome is survived by his children, Gerald “Jerry” (Shirley) of St. Cloud, Ruth Ann (Vern) Prososki of Avon and Lisa (Ralph) Braegelmann of Waite Park; his four grandchildren, Mike(Dana), Missy, Katie (Gregg) and Kyle (Rich); his seven great-grandchildren, Alyssa, Ben, Emma, Tom, Beth, Becca and Dylan; siblings, Ralph (Josephine) Mohs of Woodbury, Viola Leukam of Melrose, Harvey (Evie) Mohs of Waite Park, Adeline (Martin) Schloeder of St. Cloud, Teresa (Ed) Brang of St. Paul and Cathy Kluempke of Melrose; sisters-in-law, Carol Mohs of Elrosa, Louise Mohs of Paynesville, Pam Mohs of Dresser, Wisconsin; and brother in-law, Gene Plachecki of St Joseph.

Jerome was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Eleanor; daughter, Donna Mae Smith; son in-law, Wally Bloch; sisters, Mary Plachecki, Dorothy (Joe) Holthaus, Angeline (Martin) Kalthoff; brothers, Joe Mohs, Art Mohs, and Francis Mohs and brother in-laws, Al Leukam and Jim Kluempke.

A special thank you to the staff of Good Shepherd Nursing Home and Moments Hospice for their loving and compassionate care of Jerome during his time there and in his final moments.