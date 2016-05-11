Jerome L “Jerry” Clay, 69, St. Cloud

February 4, 1947 - May 8, 2016

Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 12, 2016 at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud, MN for Jerome “Jerry” Lee Clay, age 69 of St. Cloud, MN who died suddenly on Sunday, May 8, 2016 at his home. The Reverend William F. Meier will officiate. Burial will be at the Minnesota State Veteran’s Cemetery at Little Falls, MN. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. on Wednesday, May 11, 2016 and one hour prior to the services on Thursday all at Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Jerry was born on February 4, 1947 in Chicago, IL the son of Zerl and Velma (Johnson) Clay. Jerry’s family traveled and lived in many states while Zerl served in the U.S. Navy. In 1958 they moved to Minnesota, and he graduated from Grey Eagle High School in 1965.

He enlisted into the U.S. Army on January 4, 1966. After basic training he served his country in the Vietnam Conflict for one year. Upon his return from Vietnam, he was united in marriage to Beverly Meagher at the United Methodist Church in Grey Eagle, MN. They then moved to Fort Bragg, NC, where Jerry became a Green Beret, completed his military commitment and was honorably discharged on February 3, 1969. One daughter Vicki was born to this union in December of 1968.

Jerry and Bev then moved to Burtrum, MN and Jerry worked as a guard at the St. Cloud Reformatory and he attended college full-time at St. Cloud State, University. In 1972 they moved to St. Cloud and in 1973 he received his Bachelor of Science Degree in Sociology and History. Jerry then worked for the Minnesota Department of Corrections in many positions for 38 years, retiring in 2009. He has continued to live in St. Cloud since that time. Jerry was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying hunting, fishing and gardening, and playing with his great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his father Zerl, and one sister Joan Rahn.

Jerry is survived by his wife of 48 years Beverly of St. Cloud, MN, one daughter Vicki Clay of St. Cloud, MN, one grandson Doug Clay of St. Cloud, two great grandchildren, Hunter and Piper Clay, his mother Velma Clay of Melrose, MN, one sister Jodi (Yancy) Yungdahl of Seattle, WA, other relatives and many friends.