Jerome “James” Fussy, 89, Little Falls formerly of Bowlus

September 4, 1934 - June 12, 2024

Jerome Fussy, 89 year old resident of Little Falls passed away on June 12 at his home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, June 21 at 10:30 A.M. at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in Bowlus, MN. Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 20 from 4:00-7:00 P.M. and from 9:15 A.M. until the hour of the service on Friday all visitation times will be held at the church. The burial will be held in the parish cemetery.

Jerome was born September 4, 1934 in Bowlus, MN to Frank and Agnes (Opatz) Fussy. He attended school in Bowlus. He worked in St. Cloud at Electrolux from 1953 to 1985. Jerome was united in marriage to Delilah “Lila” Zimprich in 1976. They were members of St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in Bowlus. Jerome enjoyed outdoor activities, gardening, caring for his lawn, having friends over meals and visiting and playing all card games. Jerome enjoyed his trips out West and his trip to Alaska.

Left to cherish his memory are his siblings, Irene Marsolek of Rice, Walter (Mary Jane) Fussy of Bowlus; stepchildren, Rosalie Gruman, Sue Ann (Robert) Brooks, Mary (Robert) Gruman, Joe (Penny) Miller; daughter-in-law, Gina Miller all of North Dakota; 10 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife Delilah; parents, Frank and Agnes Fussy; sisters, Marcella Marsolek, Eleanor Solarz; brother, Alois Fussy; sons, John Miller and Greg Miller; son-in-law, Frederick Gruman; brothers-in-law, Florian Marsolek, Dominick Marsolek and Paul Solorz; sisters-in-law, Eileen Fussy and Theresa Fussy and a grandson, Phillip Brooks.