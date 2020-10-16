Jerome “Flattop” Otremba, 89, Little Falls

March 8, 1931 - October 14, 2020

Jerome “Flattop” Otremba, 89-year-old resident of Little Falls passed away on Wednesday, October 14 at the Minneapolis VA Medical Center. A visitation will take place on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 from 4:00 – 8:00 P.M. at the Emblom Brenny Funeral Chapel in Little Falls. Please respect the social distancing guidelines per the MDH guidelines for Covid-19. Masks are encouraged by those attending the visitation. The Funeral and Burial will be a private, family service.

Jerome was born on March 8, 1931 in Buckman, Minnesota to the late Henry and Helen (Kohler) Otremba. He joined the Navy in 1952 and served in the Korean War, he was honorably discharged in 1956. Jerome worked as a Hydroelectric Operator for Minnesota Power for 33 years. Jerome married Rita LeMieur on September 17, 1956 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Little Falls. Together they raised 5 daughters. At the age of 9, Jerome started his passion for winter trapping. He was known throughout Morrison County for trapping troublesome beaver. Flattop enjoyed sharing his knowledge of trapping with his grandsons and friends. In the summer months he liked junking and stripping cars for the metal. He was an avid gardener and had a beautiful and meticulous yard and garden. In his later years he enjoyed trips to the casino and annual trips to Las Vegas. He especially enjoyed fishing trips to North Dakota with friends and family and trips to the “brothers” cabin in Orr, MN.

Jerome “Flattop” is survived by his daughters, Debbie (Randy) Schlumpberger of Little Falls, Sharon Fortier (George) of Little Falls, Sandy (Kent) Sanders of Shakopee, Brenda (Terry) Johnson of Little Falls and Patty (John) Tholen of Rice; grandchildren, Janelle (Eric) Sanoski, Amy (Eric) Van Keuren, George (Tina) Fortier, Nicole Fortier, Elise (Erik) Hedman, Chase Fortier, Amanda (Matt) Anderson, Allison Sanders, Jenna Johnson, Ryan Johnson, Travis (Callie) Johnson, Trent Kinsella, Karli (Dakota) Kendall; great-grandchildren, Ashton Sanoski, Reed and Kaden Van Keuren, Emelia, George, Theodore, Benjamin Fortier, Oliver and Rosalie Hedman, Jaxon Fortier, Madeline and Matthew Anderson, Riley, Mason and Brynlee Johnson, Brycen Kendall and Baby Johnson due in March; siblings, Carolyn “Sis” (Eddie) Gangl of Pierz, Mary Malinowski of Pierz, Tom (JoAnn) Otremba of Pierz and sister-in-law, Florence Otremba.

He was preceded in death by wife, Rita (Jan 2007); parents, Henry and Helen Otremba; brother, Harvey Otremba; sisters, Laverne (Elmer) Loidolt, Charlotte (Bernard) Kloss and numerous brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law and other relatives.