Jeri J. Wischmann, 83, Becker

March 5, 1940 - November 18, 2023

Jeri Josephine Wischmann, age 83, of Becker passed away peacefully with her loving family surrounding her on November 18, 2023. Mass of Christian Burial will be on Monday, November 27, 2023 at 11:00 AM at Mary of the Visitation Catholic Church in Becker, MN. Rev. Michael Kellogg will officiate. Inurnment will take place at Gethsemane Columbarium in New Hope, MN. Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 PM on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Becker, Minnesota. Parish prayers are at 6:30 PM on Sunday at the funeral home. Visitation will also be one hour prior to the service at the church on Monday.

Jeri Helmbrecht was born on March 5, 1940 in Beaver Dam, WI, the sixth child of seven, to Mike and Mary Helmbrecht. While in grade school, the family moved to Hutchinson, MN, where Jeri started to hone her craft of touching souls in profound ways. She graduated from Villa Maria Academy in Frontenac, WI in 1958. In 1961, Jeri married her soulmate and best friend, Delbert Wischmann. Together, they made a close knit and loving family, with the addition of their 3 adoring children. Jeri was an absolute model of a mother, friend, wife, aunt, grandmother, and child of God. She was kind-hearted and had an absolutely magnetic personality that could get nearly anyone talking. Jeri had great faith and a close relationship with God. She was a member of St. Gerard Catholic Church in Brooklyn Park, MN and St. Jospeh’s Catholic Church in New Hope, MN. Later she became a member at Mary of the Visitation Catholic Church, she served her churches in liturgical ministries. Jeri had a love for cooking, sewing, crafting and entertaining.

Her later years were fraught with illness and constant pain, which was so hard for all of her loved ones to witness. But through it all, she was gracious and faced all of her challenges with dignity and humility. She has so many special friends, and her extended family of in-laws, cousins, nieces, and nephews all loved “their Jeri” so very much. Jeri had a deep faith in Jesus, and the way she lived her life was very evident of that fact.

Jeri is survived by her husband and angel of 62 years, Del; brother, Mick and extended brother Ralph Strabley; daughter, Ann (Jim) Glasoe; sons, Eric (Kathy) and Chris (Karen) Wischmann; grandchildren, Michael and John Glasoe, Cole, Ren, and Andrew Wischmann; and countless close friends and extended family that were all very blessed to have Jeri in their life. She is preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Phyllis, Newanna, JoAnne, and Gale; and brother, John.