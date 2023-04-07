Jerald T Hawker, 62, Minnesota Lake/St Stephen

August 1, 1960 - April 4, 2023

attachment-Jerald Hawker loading...

Jerald T Hawker, 62, of Minnesota Lake/St Stephen passed away Tuesday at Eden Brook Nursing Home in St. Cloud. Arrangements are being made with Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes.

Jerald T. Hawker was born in Wells, MN to Lorna (Roessler) and Clarence “Bud” Hawker and had 3 brothers: Donald, Dale and John. HE lived and grew up in the Minnesota Lake area where the Hawker family farm is located. Jerald (and Vicky) had Alan his son in 1980. Through the years thereafter Jerry stayed around the Pemberton area until April 2010, He then decided to make the move up to his son (Alan), Daughter-in-law (Kristi), grandkids and extended family (Dale and Joyce Willner, Vicky, and Tyler) in Saint Cloud/St. Joseph, MN and still reside.

Jerry was diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer in May 2021 and fought the hard nasty cancer battle. He did try the chemo route for the first 6 months, but then thereafter said screw it and lived life to the fullest!

Jerry was one hell of a guy! We will always remember him as his goofy, fun, smiling self and was always showing his hilarious personality! He was a great father, grandpa, brother and friend that many will hold close to their hearts forever. We are truly thankful for the time he had with each and every person.

Jerald is survived by his only son Alan (and Kristi) Hawker of St. Stephen, MN. 4 grandchildren he loved dearly: Keardyn, Blake, Jaycey and Brody Hawker. Brother Donald “Gerry” Hawker, kids; Tom, Beth, Kelley and Patrick, Altoona, WI; Dale (Margaret) Hawker, Kids; Emily, Julie and Jesse, Rochester, MN; and John (Sandy) Hawker, Kid; Mathew, Minnesota Lake, MN.

He was preceded in death by both his parents.