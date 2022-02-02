Jensen Leading GOP Straw Poll for Governor

ST. PAUL -- With nearly 93-percent precinct caucus votes in there is a definitive lead in the Republican race for governor.

Former State Senator Scott Jensen is leading in the straw poll with 38-percent of the vote followed by state Senator Paul Gazelka (14%), Neil Shah (12%), Kendall Qualls (11%), Lexington Mayor Mike Murphy (11%), and state Senator Michelle Benson (7%).

It was a quick night for Democrats who are backing Governor Tim Walz.

Minnesota switched to a presidential primary system in 2020, but it's still one of a handful of states that hold precinct caucuses for statewide races.

The midterm elections are nine months away and will decide control of the State Capitol and the makeup of its congressional delegation.

This Story is Courtesy of the Minnesota News Network.