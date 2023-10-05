Jeffrey Nemerov, 75, Big Lake

July 14, 1948 - September 29, 2023

attachment-Jeffrey Nemerov loading...

Memorial services will be 11: 00 AM Saturday, October 7, 2023 at the Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in Big Lake for Jeffrey C. Nemerov, age 75 of Big Lake, who passed away on Friday, September 29, 2023 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Chaplin James Neppl will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior at the funeral home in Big Lake.

Jeffrey was born on July 14, 1948 in Minneapolis to Irving and Yvonne (Lenzen) Nemerov. He married Susan Lasser in Watertown, SD. Jeffrey retired from the City of Coon Rapids Public Works Department after 29 years of service. He loved to read books and watch the Vikings and Twins games. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Jeffrey is survived by his loving wife Susan of Big Lake; children, Mark (Karla) Nemerov of Texas; Terry (Shelly) Nemerov of Princeton; Michon Miller of Becker; grandchildren, Steven, Allyson, Kati, John, Kaylie, Dylan, Jordan, Taylor and Colton and 8 great grandchildren as well as his sister, Mary Nemerov.

He is preceded in death by his parents and son-in-law Jamie Lents.