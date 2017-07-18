Jeffrey J. Hunstiger, 67, Rice and St. Cloud

August 4, 1949 - July 16, 2017

A Gathering of Family and Friends will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. with a time for sharing at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud for Jeffrey J. Hunstiger, age 67, of Rice and St. Cloud who passed unexpectedly Sunday, July 16, 2017.

Jeffrey was born on August 4, 1949 in St. Cloud to Ralph “Dan” and Bonita (Fessenden) Hunstiger. He married Judy Schmitt on May 29, 1971 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Waite Park. Jeffrey served honorably in the United States Army National Guard for 26years and also owned and operated Jeff’s Tattoo and Piercing for the last 27 years.

Jeffrey liked fast boats, rebuilding cars and racing quads on ice and clay. He especially loved spending time with his wife Judy and family and friends.

Jeffrey is survived by his wife of 46 years, Judy; brothers and sister, Dan (Gloria) of Port Wing, WI, Joel (Kathy) of Sauk Rapids, Lynn (Michael) Seethaler of St. Michael, Kurt (Ruth) of Sauk Rapids, Kent (Lori) of St. Cloud; Special friends, Erik and Dane; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.