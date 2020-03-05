Jeffrey Baggenstoss, 47, Elmdale

May 1, 1972 - March 2, 2020

Jeffrey Baggenstoss, 47-year-old resident of Elmdale, Minnesota died Monday, March 2nd at his home. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 7th at 11:00 A.M. at the Zion Lutheran Church in Little Falls with Rev. Gary Hendrickson officiating. A visitation will be held from 4:00 - 8:00 P.M. on Friday, March 6th and from 10:00 - 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, March 7th, all at Zion Lutheran Church in Little Falls. The burial will be at the Elmdale Lutheran Church Cemetery in Elmdale.

Jeffrey David Baggenstoss was born on May 1, 1972 in Little Falls, Minnesota to David and Benita (Booth) Baggenstoss. Jeff graduated from Upsala High School in 1990. He began working for Multi Foods as a junior in high school and continued to work there for 16 years. He worked several other positions in freight distribution and spent 5 years as the manager of the Elmdale Creamery. He was currently self-employed. Jeff especially enjoyed spending time with family and friends and was well known for his cooking and barbecue skills. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, traveling and watching the Minnesota Vikings.

Left to cherish his memory are his parents, David and Benita of Elmdale; sisters, Jolie (Jay) Gombos of Rice and Sara (Nicole) Baggenstoss of Jacksonville, Florida; brother, Jay of Elmdale; nieces and nephews, Isabella Czeck, Lynsey (Goddaughter), Landon, Levi and Lara Baggenstoss, Jordan and Jamie Gombos, Kyle, Kaleb and Madeline Hinchliffe and many aunt, uncles, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents; sister, Sandy (2007) and nephew and Godson, Jesse (2019).

In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred.