Jeanette Zetah, 67, Maple Lake

December 3, 1956 - December 25, 2023

Jeanette Zetah, age 67, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on December 25, 2023.

Jeanette grew up in Clarissa, MN as the daughter of Olaf and Irene Swedal. She married Michael on October 15, 1977 and they had two children, Christopher and Rebecca. She lived with her family in Maple Lake, MN until retirement. Jeanette enjoyed crocheting, spending time with family and more recently spending her Minnesota winters with her friends in Southern Texas.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Olaf and Irene Swedal of Clarissa, MN. She is survived by her husband Michael Zetah, son Christopher Zetah (Lori) and daughter Rebecca Aiken (Andrew) as well as her four beloved grandsons.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.