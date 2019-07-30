Jeanette Plantenberg, 86, Royalton

February 1, 1933 - July 29, 2019

Jeanette Plantenberg, 86 year old resident of Royalton died Monday, July 29 at St. Otto's Care Center in Little Falls. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, August 2 at 10:00 A.M. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Royalton, MN. With Father Roger Klassen and Father Laurn Virnig officiating. The burial will be held at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery north of Little Falls. A visitation will be held from 8:30 A.M. to 10:00 A.M. on Friday, August 2 at the church in Royalton.

A full and complete notice will follow.