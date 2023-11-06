Jeanette M. Sand, 57, Kimball

March 5, 1966 - November 2, 2023

Jeanette Mary Sand, 57, of Kimball, passed away on November 2nd, 2023, after a car accident on October 30th, 2023.

Jeanette was born in March 1966, to Harold and Mary Diederich in their home in Iowa. After Jeanette graduated from Howard Lake-Waverly High School in 1985, she went on to study Animal Health at the University of Minnesota Technical College, Waseca where she obtained her Associate’s Degree in 1988. That wasn’t enough for Jeanette, so she continued her education journey at Minnesota School of Business and graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Management with an emphasis in Human Resource Management in 2011.

Jeanette had various different jobs throughout her lifetime. She ended her job search at Anderson Trucking Service as a billing and pay specialist, she just celebrated her 7th year with them.

Jeanette’s hobbies included spending time with her kids, visiting with family, camping, traveling, watching movies, playing flute for the church, and trying new foods. Jeanette was always there for her friends, family, and especially her children. Her family was very important to her.

Jeanette and Pete met sometime in 1988 at a mail facility where Pete was a mechanic and Jeanette sorted the mail. Things must’ve gone well as Jeanette and Pete ended up getting married on June 1st, 1991. They went on to have 3 children, Aaron, Evan, and Briana.

Jeanette is survived by: her children: Aaron, Evan, Briana (Elijah); father Harold (Julie); sisters: Gale (Bob) Bakeberg, Kara (Kevin) Reiser, Jana (Roger) Quast, and Mary Woodley-Douglas (Matt) Douglas; many aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband Pete, mother Mary, mother-in-law Betty, father-in-law Ed, sister-in-law Theresa, brother-in-law Mark, brother-in-law Rick, nephew-in-law Lance, and other friends and family.

Visitation will be held at St. Luke’s Catholic Church in Clearwater, MN on November 9th, 2023 from 4-8 PM. The funeral service will be held at St. Luke’s Catholic Church in Clearwater, MN on November 10th, 2023 at 11:00 AM, with an hour of visitation prior to the service. The burial service will be at 2:00 PM at Sacred Hearts Cemetery in Sauk Rapids.