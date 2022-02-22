Jeanette Janson, 95, Buckman

January 8, 1927 - February 20, 2022

attachment-Jeanette Janson loading...

Jeanette Janson, 95 year old resident of Buckman, MN died Sunday, February 20 at her home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, February 25 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Michaels Catholic Church in Buckman with Father Kenneth Popp officiating. A visitation will be held on Thursday, February 24 from 4:00-8:00 P.M. and on Friday, February, 25 from 9:30 A.M. until the hour of the service on Friday at the church. The burial will be held in the parish cemetery. The Christian Mothers will pray the rosary at 4:30 P.M. on Thursday at the church.