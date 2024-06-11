Jeanette Francis Scepaniak, 95, St. Cloud

March 6, 1929 - June 9, 2024

Jeanette Francis Scepaniak, age 95 of St. Cloud, died on Sunday, June 9th, 2024.

Jeanette (Jessie) was born March 6, 1929, to John and Suzann (Fuchs) Fischer. She grew up on the family farm as the youngest of ten children in Albany, MN and attended Albany High School.

She married Louis Scepaniak on May 8th, 1946, at Seven Dolars Catholic Church in Albany, then moved to Holdingford where she lived for the rest of her life (78 years). During that time, she was a devout member of St. Hedwig’s Catholic Church where she was a member of the Christian Mothers Rosary Sodality, Choir, Funeral Luncheon Group, was a Religion Teacher and a Caretaker of the Soldiers Shrine and helped for many years with the Rummage Sale and Bake Sale.

She worked at Lane’s Lockers Meat Market for several years before her employment at the Holdingford Elementary School, where she worked for 21 years as a member of the kitchen and custodial staff. After her retirement she continued to help with the box tops program and gifted May baskets for years. She loved to crochet, embroider, garden, play cards with friends, bake coffee cakes, and made the best rhubarb pie.

She was a regular member of Helping Hands Luncheon and was Mother of the City in 2013.

She is survived by her children: Kathleen Scepaniak, Grove City, Patricia Scepaniak, Eagan, Barbara Manuel, Avon, Jeffrey Scepaniak (Shelly), Avon, daughter- in- law, Lynn Baggenstoss Scepaniak, Avon, 13 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, and 7 great- great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband Louis, sons, Louis Jr. and Dennis, two grandsons, her parents, brothers, and sisters.

We would like to extend a sincere thank you to the Holdingford Rescue Squad, Mayo Ambulance, St. Cloud Hospital and St. Croix Hospice Staff.