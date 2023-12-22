Jean Marie Olson, 91, Foley

April 27, 1932 - December 18, 2023

Jean Olson, age 91 of Foley, passed away December 18, 2023 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Memorial Services will be 11:00 AM, Thursday, December 28, 2023 at the Foley Funeral Home. Pastor Beverly Brock will officiate and burial will take place at Fort Snelling National Cemetery at a later date. Visitation will be from 10 to 11:00 AM at the funeral home. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Jean Marie Olson was born April 27, 1932 in Onamia, Minnesota to Raymond and Susie (Schneppenheim) Dobbelaire. She graduated high school and later married Donald Olson. The couple lived in Onamia and later moved to St. Cloud. Jean was an excellent seamstress and a wonderful craft maker. Jean moved to Foley in 2019.

She is survived by her daughter, Susan (Jack) Schubert, Merrifield and son, Richard (Marva) of Summit, SD as well as 6 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and brothers, Robert and Roger. She is preceded in death by her parents and husband, Donald, a sister Gretchen and her husband, Bob and a sister-in-law, Nancy Dobbelaire.