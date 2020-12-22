December 29, 1941 - December 19, 2020

Jean Kissinger-Jaunich, 78, of Little Falls, died Saturday, December 19, 2020 at her home in Little Falls, MN. A private family service will be held later.

Jean Mary Phillipp was born December 29, 1941 in Wausau, WI to the late Michael and Anna (Lewandwoski) Phillipp. She grew up in the Wisconsin area graduating from high school with the class of 1959. After high school she attended beauty school and lived in Ely, MN. Jean would travel around the mid-west with Viviane Woodard wigs, cosmetics and beauty products giving and teaching the art of the “make-over”. Jean owned "Sleepy Hollow" in St. Stephen, MN a riding stable offering horse riding lessons and summer camps for children and adults. Jean moved on to own and operate Osfalg, SLS, giving adult foster care for over twenty years. Jean was very knowledgeable and was a jack of all trades. Every home that Jean would move in to, she would remodel herself, get it just right and then find her next home project. She remodeled one home so nicely, the family wanted the house back to live in as their own! She enjoyed just driving around with friends to look at houses for sale! Her time spent with her family and friends is what she treasured the most. Jean wrote poetry and won several awards for her works. She also loved to shop, go to garage sales, listen to music, decorate her homes and do jigsaw puzzles.

Jean met the love of her life Raphael (Ray) Jaunich through the ancient art of letter writing and the couple were united in marriage later in life. They enjoyed their years together. Ray died on June 14, 2020. They were both survived by their faithful companion; Tazwell Jaunich.

Jean is survived by her children, Phillip (Jackie) Kordich of Norfolk, VA, Daniel (Brenda) Kordich of Panama City, FL, Anna (Jim) Scepurek of Randall, MN; step-children, Donnie (Brenda) Kissinger of Sauk Rapids, Barbara (Dave) Freeman of Hawaii; siblings Barbara (Ray) Pozorski, Rosemary (Allen) Fierek, Annie (Gus) Weller, Lucille (John) Hinkfuss, Jannis (Milton) Marquardt, Joanne (Albert) Winkler, Michael (Joyce) Phillipp; grandchildren, Alesha, Camren, Kristi, Kayla, Kathy, Jeff, Ben, Phillip, Jr., Jonathon, Jackie; great-grandchildren, Anjella, Jayden, Jordan, Rosie, Owen, Amelia, Emma and many friends and extended family members.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Raphael Jaunich; parents, Michael and Anne Phillipp; sons, infant John, Jonathan and siblings, MaryJane (Ralph) Staszak, Alice (Chuck) Herrmann, Jon (Sharon) Phillipp, CarolJean Gee and Michelle (Bruce) Ebel.