Jean “Jeannie” Peterson, 74, Sartell

July 14, 1945 - May 9, 2020

A Celebration of Life will be at a later date for Jean “Jeannie” Peterson, age 74, of Sartell, MN who stepped into Eternity on May 9, 2020 after facing Multiple Sclerosis head on for over 30 years.

Jean was born July 14, 1945 to Jalmer and Vienna Lindgren in Grand Rapids, MN. Her childhood and early married years were spent in her beloved hometown of Bovey, MN. Like most “Iron Rangers” Jeannie’s tremendous pride of her hometown of Bovey, “Home of the Picture Grace”, was obvious within minutes of meeting her. She had many stories of her Bovey life and her infectious smile made it apparent how much she adored her “Finlander roots”.

Jean married Daniel Peterson on October 23, 1965 in Bovey, MN. They spent their early married years in Duluth, MN where Jean graduated from UMD with a degree in teaching. They enjoyed their years in Duluth socializing while making lifelong friendships.

In 1976 Dan, Jean and their 3 children moved to Sartell, MN where they eventually bought their “dream home” on the river. Many early morning coffee boat rides and socializing (once again) on the “Peterson Sandbar” were just a few of the things Jean enjoyed about her life in Via Riviera. Jean also enjoyed as much time as possible at their cabin on Island Lake where many memories were made with family and friends.

Jean was employed by the Sartell/St. Stephen school district as the Gifted and Talented teacher (a program she founded) and later as a classroom teacher. She enjoyed working with the students and watching them thrive through their schooling years. Jean was active in her church choir at Celebration Lutheran Church and loved to “hum along” while making her way through a day.

Somewhere in the 1980’s Jean was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis. She made it very clear that her diagnosis was not going to control her life and was determined to stay independent as long as possible. Jean kept herself active with her “Book Club” friends, her YMCA MS group, her children and grandchildren. These were her ways to “battle” this incurable disease.

Jeannie was recently described as a person whose “POSITIVITY WAS INFECTIOUS”…we couldn’t say it better. We love you Mom and will miss you every day.

Jean is survived by her three children, Kris (Scott) Schlichting of Rice, MN, Jay (Shelley) Peterson of Clear Lake, MN and Jill (Jason) Dekarske of Otsego, MN. Her adored 5 grandchildren Jordan Schlichting, Jerad Schlichting, McKenzie Peterson, Daniel Peterson and Clara Dekarske, her beloved friend Sue Hansen, brothers Robert (Jayne) Lindgren of Estero, FL and Don (Judy) Lindgren of Estero, FL, sister in-law Diane Jasper, the caring women who watched over her every day, nieces, nephews and so many dear friends.

Jean is preceded in death by her devoted husband Dan of 52 years, her parents, sister Janice, brother in-laws Bradley Eilertson and Joe Jasper.