Jean Helmin, 76, St. Cloud and formerly of Foley

September 25, 1943 - September 26, 2019

Jean Helmin, age 76 of St. Cloud and formerly of Foley, passed away September 26, 2019 at St. Benedicts Senior Community. A Funeral Mass will be 11:00 AM, Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at St. Elizabeth's Catholic Church in Brennyville. Rev. Matthew Langager will officiate. Visitation will be from 10 to 11:00 AM at the church on Tuesday. Burial will take place in the parish cemetery. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Jean Ann Helmin was born September 25, 1943 in Benton County to Joseph and Rose (Pekarek) Rudnitski. She graduated from Foley High School and married Sylvester Helmin on November 23, 1963 at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Gilman. The couple lived in Minneapolis before moving to a farm near Brennyville in 1967. Jean was an avid gardener, enjoyed raising chickens and sewing clothes for her family. Jean was also known for her couponing, rebating and hard chocolate chip cookies. Family members could count on her to make an angel food cake for their birthdays. She was a member of St. Elizabeth's Catholic Church and the Christian Mothers. Memorial are preferred in lieu of flowers to; The Poor Clares or St. Benedict's Monastery.

She is survived by her husband, Sylvester of St. Cloud and children: Joe (Tancy), Wisconsin; Jim of Foley and Ann (Wayne) Britz of Sauk Rapids, as well as two grandchildren, Sydney and Ali Kremer. Brothers and sisters: June Moshier, St. Cloud; Rodney, Foley; Janice Shisler, Seattle, WA; Loree Rudnitski, Gilman; Ione (Bill) Winter, Hopkins; Gordon (Judy), Foley; Wayne (Tanja), Montana; Neil (Jill) Big Lake; Faith (Leon Johnson) Rudnitski, Barrett; Jo (Kevin Mastel) Rudnitski, New York Mills and Russ (Nancy) of Gilman. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Rose Rudnitski.