Jean Ann Weber, 84, St. Cloud

January 26, 1939 - November 11, 2023

Mass of Christian Burial, a celebration of life, for Jean Ann Weber, 84, will be on November 22, 2023, at Church of Holy Spirit, at 11 AM. Visitation will be on Tuesday, November 21 from 5-7 PM at Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes, St. Cloud with a prayer service at 7 PM. Visitation also one hour prior to Mass at the church on Wednesday. Jean passed away on November 11 surrounded by family in their St. Cloud home.

Jean was born to John and Theresa (Tennis) Schmidt on January 26th, 1939, in New Richland, MN. She graduated from Kimball H.S. in 1956 and from the St. Cloud School of Nursing in 1960. On Oct 21, 1961, she married John “Jack” Weber at St. Timothy’s Church in Maple Lake. She worked as an RN at the St. Cloud Hospital for 40 years retiring after realizing she was attending to the 3rd generation of babies under her care. Jean was a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church and the St. Marcellus Mission group. She loved to garden, craft, and sew.

She is survived by Jack, her husband of 62 years, daughters Kelly (Lee) Bautch, Watkins, and Linda, St. Cloud. grandchildren: John (Alissa), Teresa (fiancé Jared Brooks), Andrew, and Michael, great- granddaughter, Francesca, sister, Inez Williams, Anaheim, CA and sister-in-law, Verna Schmidt, Sleepy Eye.

Preceded by her parents and siblings, Ardella Benson, John Schmidt, Lester Schmidt, Mildred Schmidt, Alice Heid, Alma Dahlin, and infant son David.

The family wishes to express their gratitude to the CentraCare Hospice team for the excellent care provided.