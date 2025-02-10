Jean Ann Bosn, 88, Anoka

January 21, 1937 - February 7, 2025

Jean Bosn, 88 year old resident of Anoka, MN, passed away at Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids, MN on Friday, February 7. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, February 21 at 11:00 A.M. at Holy Family Catholic Church Bull Dog Lake. Visitation will be held from 9:00 A.M. until the hour of the service on Friday at the church. The burial will be held in the parish cemetery.

Jean Ann Hartmann was born on January 21, 1937, in Pierz, MN, to the late Reinhard Joseph “RJ” and Clarice Marie (Gravel) Hartmann. She grew up in the Pierz area with her three brothers, Tom, Paul, and Jeff. After graduating from Pierz High School, she attended St. Catherine College in Minneapolis, earning a degree in Medical Technology in 1959. She then completed a yearlong internship at Sharp Memorial Hospital in San Diego, CA, becoming a Registered Medical Technologist (ASCP) in 1960.

On June 2, 1962, Jean married Albin “Al” Bosn, whom she met in Omaha, NE, while he was teaching at Boys Town. She worked as a Registered Medical Technologist before transitioning to a role in religious education at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church in Omaha.

Jean had a love for gardening and took great pride in her flowers and plants. She was an excellent cook and always enjoyed preparing meals for family and friends. A lifelong reader, she found great comfort in books. She treasured quilting with the ladies at church and spent many happy hours playing cards, especially cribbage, with family and friends. One of her greatest joys was sitting on her deck overlooking the lake, taking in the peaceful surroundings of Platte Lake. Above all, Jean cherished time spent with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who brought her endless happiness.

Left to cherish her memory are her son, Greg (Teresa) Bosn of Champlin, MN, Dan (Kelly) Bosn of Omaha, NE and Chris (Cheyanne) Bosn of Anthem, AZ; siblings, Tom (Jeannie) Hartmann of St. Cloud, MN, Paul (Janelle) Hartmann of Arvada, CO, and Jeff Hartmann of Hillman, MN; grandchildren, Matthew (Kelsey) Bosn, Samantha (Josh) Curran, Serena (Sean) Luck, Sierra Schubert, Tim (Katie) Bosn, Brian (Allie) Bosn, Andy Bosn, Caden Bosn and Carter Bosn; great-grandchildren, Wells Albin Bosn, Callahan Robert Luck, Julia Joyce Schubert, Reese Kelly Bosn, Sydney Jean Bosn.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Albin "Al" Bosn and sister-in-law, Jan Hartmann.