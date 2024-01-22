Jean A. Massmann, 91, St. Cloud

February 26, 1932 - January 21, 2024

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, January 26, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Wendelin’s Catholic Church at Luxemburg, MN for Jean Anne Massmann age 91. She died at her home on Sunday, January 21, 2024. The Reverend Erik Lundgren will be the celebrant. Burial will be in the St. Wendelin Parish Cemetery. Visitation will be on Thursday, January 25, 2024 from 4 PM to 8 PM at Mary Hall in Luxemburg and one hour prior to the funeral mass on Friday. A prayer service will be held at 6:30 PM on Thursday at Mary Hall led by Rev. Robert Rolfes.

Jean was born on February 26, 1932 in Minden Township, Benton County, MN the daughter of William and Johanna (Vierkant) Kath. She attended country grade school and later graduated from Sauk Rapids High School. She was united in marriage to Ralph Massmann on June 19, 1952 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids, MN. After marriage, Jean and Ralph lived in the Luxemburg area, where they dairy farmed.

Jean enjoyed bowling, playing cards, embroidering, going out to eat, and traveling. She also enjoyed having family time at home with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. If you were ever visiting her at the farm, you never left without having a chocolate chip cookie.

She was a member of St. Wendelin Catholic Church and St. Anne’s Christian Women of Luxemburg.

She is survived by: her children, Kenneth (Bonnie), Jerome (Pam), Gordon, Francis (Kathy), Paul (Sue), Patricia (Jeff) Yaroscak and Donald (JoAnn); 23 grandchildren, 29 great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Ralph (2010); daughter, Cindy, (2006); one granddaughter, Mary; one sister Alice Peterson and one brother William Kath.