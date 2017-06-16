Jayda Ann-Lashay Clegg, 9, Waite Park

October 11, 2007 - June 14, 2017

Funeral Services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, June 26, 2017 at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud for Jayda “Daddy’s Princess”, “Pumpkin”, “Ma-Ma” Ann-Lashay Clegg, age 9, of Waite Park, who passed away on Wednesday, June 14, 2017 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Monday at the Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud. Burial will be in St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Waite Park.

Jayda was born on October 11, 2007 to Jesse Clark, Jr. and Meca Clegg in Chicago, Illinois. Jayda was a loving daughter, granddaughter, great granddaughter, sister, niece, cousin and friend. Though she had many health struggles, she could always be found with a smile on her face. She was a fighter. Jayda was a third grader at Discovery Community Elementary School in Waite Park. She loved going to school to see her friends and teachers. Along with going to school, Jayda loved to listen to music, especially her Toddler Tunes and her big brother’s music. She also enjoyed playing with her light up toys, going shopping, swimming and spending time with her friends. She was greatly loved and will be deeply missed by all who knew her. She will be especially missed by her long time Personal Care Assistants, Carla Brundell and Sandie Kalla; with whom Jayda was very attached to and loved spending time with.