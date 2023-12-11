Jason J. Hinnenkamp, 47, St. Cloud

April 18, 1976 - December 8, 2023

Celebration of Life will be from 4:00-7:00PM on Monday, December 18, 2023 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Jason J. Hinnenkamp, age 47, of St. Cloud who died Friday at his home. There will be a time of sharing at 7:00 PM at the funeral home in Sauk Rapids.

Jason was born April 18, 1976 in St. Cloud to Jon Berk and Suzanne Hinnenkamp. He lived all of his life in St. Cloud and worked as an Auto Body Master Technician for Abra Auto Body and New Flyer for over 10 years. He enjoyed playing the drums and guitar, drag racing, NASCAR and painting and working on cars. He loved spending time with his family and friends. Jason was a musical, creative, loving man with a great sense of humor.

Survivors include his daughters, Alexandra (Mike) Storkamp of Holdingford, Taylor Hinnenkamp of Sauk Rapids, Jaidah Ruedy of St. Cloud, Jaycee Ruedy of St. Cloud; sister, Billie Joel Grassmyer of Morrisdale, PA; and nephew, Qamar Grassmyer of Morrisdale, PA. He was preceded in death by his parents; and friends, Eric Glinnon and Jason Clark.