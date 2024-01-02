Jason D. Jarvis, 52, Cokato

January 3, 1971 - December 26, 2023

Jason D. Jarvis, 52 passed away at the Rice Memorial Hospital in Willmar due to injuries from a car accident on Tuesday, December 26, 2023. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Becker.

Jason was born January 3, 1971 in Sheboygan, WI to James and Jean (Knauer) Jarvis. He grew up in Austin and enjoyed wrestling in school, graduating from Pacelli High School in 1990. Jason lived in numerous cities in Minnesota and recently resided in Cokato. He loved animals and listening to music. Jason was known as a giving and generous person who had a good sense of humor and loved his family.

Jason is survived by his parents, Jean and Tom Fitzlaff of Clear Lake; children, Mikayla (Dylan) Tucker of River Falls, WI and Jacob Jarvis of Columbia Heights; sisters, Joanie (Randy) Worman and Jennifer Chilson; several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father.

"He will wipe every tear from their eyes and there will be no more death or sorrow or crying or pain." -- Rev. 21:4