WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- A Waite Park man has been arrested during a search warrant investigation.

The St. Cloud Police Department's Community Response Team went to an apartment in the 300 block of 2nd Avenue South in Waite Park at about 5:30 a.m.Tuesday. The search warrant was for a current firearms investigation.

Officers allegedly found five guns, one of which was reported as stolen, and a switch for a handgun. A switch is used to convert a handgun to a fully automatic handgun.

Twenty-year-old Jarien Guillory of Waite Park was taken to the Stearns County Jail, where he's expected to be charged with possession of a stolen handgun and possession of a machine gun.

The St. Cloud Police Department Community Response Team was assisted by the St. Cloud SWAT team, the St. Cloud Police Department Criminal Investigation Unit, and the Waite Park Police.

No suspects or officers were hurt during the execution of the search warrant.