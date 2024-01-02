Janice Louise (Notch) Roering, 79, Sartell

April 7, 1944 - December 26, 2023

attachment-Janice Roering loading...

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell, for Janice Louise (Notch) Roering, age 79 of Sartell who died Tuesday, December 26, 2023. Reverend Ronald Weyrens will officiate. Internment will take place in the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery near Little Falls. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services in the gathering space at the church on Thursday.

Janice Louise (Notch) Roering was born April 7, 1944, in Melrose, Minn., to Lawrence and Alma Notch. She died surrounded by the love of her family on December 26, 2023.

Jan had seven siblings—Lorraine VanHeel, Marlene Doetkott, Marvin Notch, Ralph Notch, Bert Notch, Beatrice Pfifer, and Kenneth Notch. Her brothers, Ralph and Bert, and infant brother Kenneth Notch preceded her in death.

Jan was married to Ronald Roering for more than 50 years, until he died in 2019. They were the proud parents of five children. She was a deeply faithful Catholic and member of St. Francis Xavier Church in Sartell, Minn.

In addition to being a devoted wife and mother, Jan also served her community as a home daycare provider for 40 years. She found great joy and purpose showering the children who came through her daycare—Little Rascals—with love, and as a result touched the lives of hundreds of people in and around Sartell.

After retiring from her day care, Jan turned her attention to fulltime caregiving of her husband Ron as he suffered the effects of Parkinson’s Disease. She cared for him until he died at home in August 2019. Her children were a bit surprised when she purchased a Can-Am motorcycle and got a small tattoo after Ron’s death, but they were happy to see her enjoying her life. Jan adored making art, traveling to see loved ones, countryside drives on the Can-Am, and spending time with family and friends.

Jan was a talented watercolor artist and gardener who shared these gifts freely with her loved ones. She delighted in beautiful flowers and birds and enjoyed learning more about painting. Between the care she bestowed on others, her art, and her picturesque gardens, Jan brought great beauty into this world.

Jan is survived by her five children and their spouses and partners: Brent (Shelly) Roering, Amy Roering (and Bill Cobian), Marlene (Anthony) Straszewski, Michael Roering (and Lindsey Dickinson) and Ann (Phil) Schultz. In addition, Jan is survived by her 10 grandchildren Antonio VanReese-Jasso, Aliksandr VanReese-Jasso, Olivia Roering, Isabella Roering, Michael Straszewski, Nicholas Straszewski, Ruby Roering, Leo Roering, Oliver Schultz, and Viola Schultz. She was also very proud of her two “greats” – Antonio Jasso Jr. and Johnathon Jasso. She is also survived by her siblings Lorraine, Marlene, Marvin and Beatrice. Finally, Jan is survived by the many daycare “children” and their families who were like family to her.

The family wishes to thank her physicians and the many nurses and professional caregivers who assisted in Jan’s care. They would also like to thank numerous loving friends, daycare families, neighbors, and family members who visited and graciously provided support in recent months. Jan was a force and a light in this world who will be deeply missed by many.