Janice “Jan” (Schneider) Urban, 59, Little Falls

June 13, 1959 - May 25, 2019

Janice "Jan" (Schneider) Urban, 59 year old resident of Little Falls died Saturday, May 25 at the University of Minnesota Hospital. A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, June 7 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in Sobieski. A visitation will be held from 4:00-8:00 P.M. on Thursday, June 6 at the Emblom Brenny Funeral Service and from 10:00-11:00 A.M. on Friday at the church in Sobieski. The burial will be held in the parish cemetery.

A full notice will follow.

