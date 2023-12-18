Janice “Jan” J. George, 81, Rice

May 28, 1942 - December 17, 2023

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 11:00 A.M. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Rice, Minn., for Janice “Jan” Joan George, age 81 of Rice who passed away on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at her home. Reverend Virgil Helmin will be the celebrant. Private interment will take place at a later date. Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 27, 2023 and after 10:00 a.m. on Thursday at the church. Arrangements are by the Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Jan was born May 28, 1942 in St. Cloud, Minn., the daughter of Leander and Alvira (Huben) Henkemeyer. She attended school in St. Cloud and graduated from Cathedral High School in 1960. On August 25, 1962, she was united in marriage to Thomas J. George at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Initially Jan and Tom lived in St. Cloud, but moved to Rice, MN in 1968. This is where they raised their family. Jan went to work in 1978 as a file clerk at DeZurik in Sartell, Minn., and retired from there in 1998. After her husband Tom died in 2019, she continued to make her home in Rice.

Gram, Granny, GiGi as she was known, had a strong faith and especially enjoyed spending time with her kids, grandkids and great grandkids, and her close friends. Spending time at the lake camping, and fishing was some of her favorite things to do. Coloring, time at the casino, four wheeling “mudding”, preparing holiday meals, and movies with friends were also important to her. Her constant companion Jack, her Pomeranian dog, will miss her dearly.

She was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Rice, Minn.

Jan was preceded in death by her parents and her husband Tom.

She is survived by; her children, Pam (Robin) Nelson of St. Cloud, Jeff (Dorothy) of Rice, Todd (Mary) of Detroit Lakes and Troy (Jodi) of St. Cloud; seven grandchildren, Sasha, Tanner, Justin, Jordan, Shelby, Sam and Jacob; five great grandchildren, Raya, Javan, Salem, C.J., Mariella; one sister, Sharon (Mike) Stebbins of Woodbury, Minn.; other relatives and many friends.