Janice A. Cordes, 87, Princeton

March 8, 1936 - February 29, 2024

Janice Ann Cordes, age 87 of Princeton, MN, passed into glory on February 29, 2024, in Princeton. Funeral Services will be at 11:00 AM on Thursday, March 7, 2024, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Princeton with visitation one hour prior to the service. Pastor Paul Brown will officiate. Burial will be in Baldwin Cemetery in Princeton.

Janice was born to Lloyd and Rosamond (Russell) Peterson on March 8, 1936, in Swatara and grew up on the family farm in Greenbush Township in Princeton. She began playing piano in the family band at age 14. She was good…very good. Janice married Harold L. Cordes on May 17, 1952, and they remained together for life. Harold passed away in October of 2017. Janice worked at Federal Cartridge in Anoka for many years, in addition to raising five children. She enjoyed music, gardening, fishing and was a great seamstress. She was totally devoted to her family.

Janice is survived by five children, Barbara (Al) Bekius of Princeton, Donald (Doreen) Cordes of Roseville, Harlan Cordes of Zimmerman, Jean Cordes of Austin, TX and Gregory (Devone) Cordes of Aitkin; brother-in-law, Dennis Cordes of Princeton; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Cordes; her parents; brother, Elton “Pete” Peterson; sister, Rosalie Mostrom; one infant child, Charles; an infant granddaughter, Danette Cordes; and an infant great-grandchild.