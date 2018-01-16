Janette (Pappenfus) White, 85, Alexandria

December 2, 1932 - January 11, 2018

Janette ‘Jan’ White passed away on Thursday, January 11, 2018 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Visitation will be from 4-8 PM on Thursday, January 18, 2018 at the Foley Funeral Home with a Memorial Service at 7 PM. Rev. Timothy Wittwer will officiate. Burial will be in the Clear Lake Cemetery. Memorials are preferred to the Tri-County Humane Society.

Jan was born in St. Cloud, Minnesota, to the late Lawrence and Mildred (Evert) White. She was an elementary school teacher for many years, retiring from Foley Public Schools after 24 years of service there. She volunteered at the St. Cloud Hospital for twenty years.

She is survived by her children: Sheryl Reich (Andy Broome) of Burleson, TX, Larry (Beth) Pappenfus of Alexandria, and Mark (Lorna) Pappenfus of Foley; grandchildren: Michael (Danielle) Grieme, Kayla (Tyler) Fetters, Courtney (Mark) Krzewinski, Jeffrey (Rachel) Pappenfus, Matthew Pappenfus (fiancée Erin Werle), and Laura (Mark) Meininger; great-granddaughters: Delilah Krzewinski and Rylee Pappenfus; brother, Douglas (Sharon) White of Henderson, NV; as well as other relatives and friends.