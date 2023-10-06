Janet Kieke, 87, St. Cloud

April 14, 1936 - October 4, 2023

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 AM on Monday, October 16 at St. Wendelins Catholic Church in Luxemburg, MN for Janet (Schabel) Kieke, who passed away peacefully on October 4th, 2023, at St. Benedict’s Senior Community surrounded by her family. Rev. Ron Weyrens will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be on Sunday, October 15 from 3:00 PM – 7:00 PM at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in St. Cloud and an hour before the mass Tuesday at the church.

Janet was the first born of Leonard and Margaret (Brambrink) Schabel on April 14th, 1936 in Luxemburg, MN. On December 29th, 1959 she married Leon Kieke at St. Wendelins Catholic Church in Luxemburg. He was her lifelong partner of 63 years until his passing in February of 2023.

She graduated from Cathedral High School class of 1954. After High School, she worked in the medical records department at the St. Cloud Hospital. In 1958 she joined Dr. Charles Alden’s clinic in Kimball, which grew into the Sauk Rapids Medical Clinic with several other doctors where she took on the role of clinic manager until retirement in 1994. She then made it her mission to develop the computer/ technology program at St. Wendelins School in Luxemburg. When she started the program there were a few computers in the “old teachers' Lounge”. Through her tenacity and dedication, it grew to a dedicated computer lab with the latest Apple technology. She loved “her” kids which made it difficult for her to fully retire in 2010. In recognition of this volunteer work, she was a finalist for the J.C. Penney Golden Rule Award in 1998 in the Education category for "bringing technology to our young people by way of the mouse". She also volunteered with Stearns County 4-H and Blizzard Busters Snowmobile Club. She was a lifelong member of St. Wendelins Parish in Luxemburg and a 50+ year member of St. Anne’s Christian Women.

Janet will be remembered for her love of her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren and by the thousands of pints of jelly and jams she made for family, friends and the Luxemburg church bazaar fancywork stand. Her greatest joy was spending time with family, which included yearly summer vacations at Breezy Point. She also enjoyed gardening, canning, various arts and crafts, and spent many hours scanning multiple generations of family photos to preserve a lifetime of memories.

Janet is survived by her children:

Kevin (Julie), Luxemburg, MN, Janelle (Steve) Cain, Birchwood, WI, Debra (Craig) Bakken, South Haven, MN

Grandchildren: Josh Kieke, Jacob (Ashley) Kieke, Andrew (Katie) Kieke, Stephanie Cain, Haley (Christian) Ferguson, Mathew (Liza) Bakken, & Eric Bakken

9 Great Grandchildren: Avery, Andi, Deacon, Charles, Emersyn, Chandler & Beau Kieke. Ellia and Nora Ferguson. Brothers Larry (Rose), Carlisle, IA and Ron (Deb) Schabel, Clearwater MN. Sisters Karen (John) Murphy, Madison Lake MN & Marge (Barry) Monson, Maple Lake MN. Sister-in-law Jeannie Schabel, South Haven.

She was preceded in death by her husband Leon, parents Leonard and Margaret, and brothers Roland, Roger and Richard Schabel.

The family would like to express their great appreciation to the staff of Benedict Village, Benedict Court and St. Benedict's Care Center for the loving and compassionate care both Leon and Janet received the past five years.

Memorials are preferred to St. Wendelins technology fund.