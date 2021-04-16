Janet “Jan” Zniewski, 83, St. Cloud

December 26, 1937 – April 14, 2021

Janet “Jan” Zniewski, 83, died Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at Quiet Oaks Hospice House near St. Augusta.

Due to covid-19 memorial service will be held at a later date when we all can gather safely. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Janet was born December 26, 1937 in St. Cloud to Orten & Mabel (Hartmann) Boldt. Her mother died when she was nearly two and she was raised by her grandparents on their farm in Haven Township. She married Carl Zniewski on March 15, 1958 and lived in the St. Cloud area most all of her life. Carl lovingly cared for her until the end.

Jan loved spending time with her family. She was a dedicated mother who treasured her children and led (introduced) them into activities: dog training and showing, 4-H, antiquing, sewing, crafts and a love of nature. Jan’s house was the place where neighborhood children gathered and stayed all day. Jan was a creative independent and adventurous person who loved her grandchildren and shared with them her love of dogs and walking in the woods.

Survivors include her husband Carl and her children Michael (Julie Mumm) of St Cloud, Suzan (Joe) Hallgren of Falcon Heights, Anne (Dave) Wieber of Faribault, Amy (Jeff) Smith of Hutchinson, Jane (Mitch Gebheim) of Houlton, WI, Eric (Kelly Meredith) of St Cloud; grandchildren Emily, Mat and Megan Zniewski, Alison and Meredith Wieber, Erin and Elizabeth Smith, Emma and Lauren Zniewski, Michael Siegler, Cayman and Parker Gebheim; siblings Bonnie (Woody) Skillrud and Bill (Karen) Boldt, sisters/brother-in-law Jan Zniewski, Donna Zniewski and Rodney Sall.

She was preceded in death by son Steven (1981), her parents, stepmother Leona (Riecken) Boldt, sister Sandy Longwell, brothers/sisters-in-law, Earl Zniewski, Neil Zniewski, Karen Sall, and Joyce Thiss.

Memorials are preferred to Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Augusta.

A special thank you to all the compassionate staff at Quiet Oaks for the wonderful care given to Jan during her final days and to the staff at St. Croix Hospice for caring for her since June 2020.