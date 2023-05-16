Janet “Jan” Schiffler, 69, Albany

October 11, 1953 - May 14, 2023

attachment-Janet Schiffler loading...

Janet “Jan” Susan (Pulchinski) Schiffler, age 69 of Albany courageously battled ALS until she passed away on Mother’s Day. Jan’s family would really love to have family and friends gather with them on Sunday, May 21st from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Shady’s Hometown Tavern in Albany. Arrangements are being made by the Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes.

Janet was born October 11, 1953, in Chicago, IL, to Eugene and Georgiana Pulchinski. She was united in marriage to Robert “Bob” Schiffler on June 17, 1977. Jan owned and operated the Albany DMV for 43 years. She loved fishing, tanning, exercising, golfing, and playing softball and pickleball. She enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Jan is survived by her children, Amy Schiffler, Albany; Kris (Amanda) Schiffler. Albany; Cory (Lisa) Schiffler, Albany, and Jill (Jordan) Parrott, Maple Grove. She is also survived by five grandchildren, Haley, Hannah, Braxton , Beckham, and Brayden Schiffler; and her brothers and sisters, Karen Candusso, IL; Dennis (Lori) Pulchinski; IL, Kathy Doran, FL; Tony (Kathy) Pulchinski, MN; Linda (Steve) Kloeckner, MN, and Brother-in-law Kevin Huhne.

She is preceded in death by her parents, sister Nancy Huhne, and husband, Bob Schiffler.