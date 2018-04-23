Jane Ernst, 75, Foley

January 18, 1943 - April 23, 2018

Jane Ernst loading...

Jane Ernst, age 75, of Foley, passed away Monday, April 23, 2018 at St. Benedict’s Senior Community in St. Cloud. A memorial gathering celebrating the life of Jane will be held from 3-6 PM on Sunday, April 29, 2018 at Foley Funeral Home with a prayer service at 5 PM. Interment will be in St. John’s Catholic Cemetery. Memorials preferred in lieu of flowers.

Jane Lynda Ernst was born January 18, 1943 in Wichita, Kansas the daughter of John and Maime Arlene (Thomas) Stoner. She graduated from North West Missouri State where she was a member of Tri-Sigma Sorority and went on to achieve a Masters Degree from the University of Minnesota. On September 9, 1967, Jane was united in marriage with Terry Ernst in Logan, Iowa. The couple lived in Foley for 49 years. Jane taught Health and Physical Education and Recreation at St. Cloud State University for 4 years. She was a substitute teacher for Foley Schools, and also worked for the Insurance Shop for many years. Jane was a member of St. John’s Catholic Church serving as a Religious Education teacher. She volunteered at the public library, and participated in the community theatre and community choir.

Jane is survived by her husband, Terry of Foley; son, Mark (Amy) of St. Cloud and daughter, Merith (Kevin) Starren of St. Cloud; grandchildren: Jackson and Logan Ernst and Jacob and Kylie Starren; brothers: Jack (Shirley) Stoner of Texas, Tom (Anne) Stoner of Iowa, and Bill (Angie) Stoner of Colorado; as well as many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents.