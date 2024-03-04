Jan K. Stang, 72, St. Joseph

November 3, 1951 - March 1, 2024

attachment-Jan Stang loading...

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 AM on Thursday, March 7, 2024 at Saint Columbkille Catholic Church in St. Wendel for Jan Stang, 72, of Saint Joseph who passed away on March 1, 2024 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Rev. Gregory Mastey will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-8 PM on Wednesday, March 6 at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in St. Cloud and an hour prior to the Mass Thursday at the Church. Parish prayers will be at 4:00 PM Wednesday evening

Jan Kathleen Stang was born on November 3, 1951 to Regina Pilarski Beniek in Saint Cloud, MN. She married David Stang on April 16, 1971 at St. Columbkille Church in St. Wendel. She worked as a Daycare Provider providing loving care for hundreds of children during her career. She was also a caregiver for her sister Dorothy Beniek.

Jan is survived by her husband David of St. Joseph, her children Marc (Holly) Stang of Holdingford and Robyn Stang of Hutchinson, grandchildren Ashley (Jeremiah) Williams, Grace, Griffin and Georgia Stang as well as her brother Lloyd (Joyce) Beniek of Mound, MN.

She is preceded in death by her mother, 5 sisters and 1 brother.