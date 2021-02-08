Jan Ellen Hulleman, 58, Sartell

February 28, 1962 – February 6, 2021

Jan Ellen Hulleman, age 58, of Sartell, MN passed away on Saturday, February 6, 2021 at the St. Cloud Hospital.

A funeral service celebrating Jan’s life will be held at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Lake George Cemetery, Lake George, MN. Those who are unable to attend the service are invited to join via livestream. The instructions and link can be found at the bottom of the Jan’s obituary page at www.bensonfuneralhome.com.

Jan Ellen Ford was born on February 28, 1962 in Waconia, MN to Ralph and Jean (Jarvis) Ford. She grew up on a lake and made many wonderful memories there. Jan graduated from Nevis High School in 1980 and later earned an Associate’s Degree in Ferrier Science. Jan was married to Greg Lindahl in 1981, which they were later divorced. Jan was passionate about horses and worked for many years shoeing, breaking, and training them. Jan was married to Bradley Hulleman in 1987. She furthered her education and earned an Associate’s Degree in Computer Science in 2001. Jan worked in computer science for several years and had a computer repair business in her home. Jan was also a gifted artist who illustrated several books. She loved gardening, animals, and yard sales, but her greatest joy was her family. She adored her children and grandchildren. She will be remembered as a kind woman with a giant heart who was close to God and lived as a servant to the Lord.

Left to cherish Jan are her children, Jessalyn (Jonathan) Middendorf of Sauk Centre, Leah (Reymundo) Juarez of Albuquerque, NM, Bradley (Makayla) Hulleman of Waite Park, and Daniel (Katelyn) Hulleman of Fridley; siblings, Constance Ford of Park Rapids, Richard (Adriana) Ford of Minneapolis, John (Sandy) Ford of Lino Lakes, Colleen (Tom) Omlid of Casa Grande, AZ, and Amy Ford of Park Rapids; 12 grandchildren, Brielle and Ethan Middendorf, Noah, Zachariah, Elijah, Isaiah, Josiah, Selah, and Micah Juarez, Olivia and Kieran Hulleman, and Emerson Hulleman; and many other relatives and friends.

Jan was preceded in death by her parents; former husband, Bradley Hulleman; and infant grandchildren, triplets, Aubree, Ava and Avery Middendorf, Juliana Middendorf, and Jonah Juarez.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness).