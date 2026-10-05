Sauk Rapids — James F. Wainright, 77, passed away Monday, September 28, 2026, at his residence.

James was born May 5, 1949, in St. Cloud to Harry and Violet (Perske) Wainright. He served in the United States Army. He married Theresa Shaw on April 19, 1986, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Sauk Rapids. He lived in Sauk Rapids most of his life, spending the last 31 years in Rice. He worked in maintenance at Xcel Energy, retiring in 2002. He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church and enjoyed hunting and fishing.

He is survived by his wife, Theresa of Rice; children, Jeremy of Willmar, and Alex, Ross, and Caleb, all of St. Cloud; and siblings, Robert of Sauk Rapids, Thomas (Mary) of Sartell and Bev (Al) Gerads of Rice.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date.

Arrangements are being handled by Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

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