James Thomas Nordvik, 73, Foley

October 25, 1949 - September 15, 2023

James Nordvik, age 73 of Foley went to be with his Lord and Savior on September 15, 2023 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Funeral Services will be at 1:00 PM, Monday, September 18, 2023 at the Foley Funeral Home. Hank Thompson will officiate and burial with full military honors will take place in the Milo Cemetery, Mille Lacs County, Minnesota. There will be a visitation from 12:00 to 1:00 PM at the funeral home on Monday. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

James Thomas Nordvik was born October 25, 1949 in Minneapolis, Minnesota to Wallace and Anne (Tomas) Nordvik. He married Ardelle Edlund on November 14, 1970 in Anoka. Together they were blessed with 5 children. James leaves a legacy of a changed life lived for Christ. Some of his favorite verses were 1 Corintians 15 1-4 and Timothy, 2:15.

He is survived by his wife, Ardelle, Foley and children: Barbara (Rod) Lindell, Browerville; Sharon (Richard) Peterson-Schmit, Foley; Thomas (Beverly) Nordvik, Princeton; Valery Paulson, Mora; Gail (Andy) Whitcomb, Princeton as well as 14 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers; Robert and David and sister-in-law, Julie Nordvik, brother-in-law, Dave Frikken and a grandson, Levi Andrew Whitcomb.