James “Thomas” Kruger, 84, Maple Lake

April 7, 1939 - December 27, 2023

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 11:00 AM at St. Luke’s Catholic Church in Clearwater for James “Thomas” Kruger, 84, of Maple Lake, who passed away at his home on Wednesday, December 27, 2023. Reverend Dennis Backer and Deacon Pete Bellavance will be officiating. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service. Burial will take place at Gethsemane Cemetery in New Hope following the Mass.

James was born on April 7, 1939 to Herbert and Irene (Schultz) Kruger. He graduated from Roosevelt Highschool in 1957. He married Dorothy DeValk on April 22, 1961 at St. Raphael’s Catholic Church in Crystal, MN. He worked as carpenter where he owned and operated the business.

James was an outdoorsman, hunter, traveler, adventurer, and a collector. He enjoyed spending time with his family and the many years he was married to Dorothy. He enjoyed to hunt big game and his wife assisted him on many excursions and safaris.

He was preceded in death by his wife; parents; brother, Robert; sisters, Barbara Brown, Jean Ludwig; brother-in-law, Dewain West; sister-in-law, Ruth Kruger; Nephews, Peter Kruger and Miles Hagstrom; and niece, Kelly West.

James is survived by his children, Faith (Jon) Ford, Patrick (Beverly); grand-daughters, Brittany, Melissa and Eileen; brother, Richard “Joe”; sister, Rose Marie Wes; sister-in-law, Donna Kruger; and many other loved ones.