October 1, 1973 - February 3, 2026

James Norbert Thoma, 52 year old resident of Woodbury formerly of Little Falls, left this world unexpectedly on Tuesday, February 3 in Blair, NE. His grief has now become all of ours, and his loss will leave a hole in our hearts.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, February 9 at 11:00 A.M. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Little Falls. Visitation will be held from 1:00-4:00 P.M. on Sunday, February 8 and from 9:00-10:30 A.M. on Monday, February 9, all visitation times will be held at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls.

The Our Lady of Lourdes Christian Women will pray the rosary at 1:30 P.M. on Sunday at the funeral home.

The burial will be held at St. Marys Catholic Cemetery in Little Falls.

A full and complete notice will follow.