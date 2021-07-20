James Robert Switters, 33, Little Falls

January 7, 1988 - July 18, 2021

James Switters, 33-year-old resident of Little Falls, died suddenly Sunday, July 18. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM Thursday, July 22 at Living Hope Assembly of God Church in Little Falls. Visitation will be from 11:00 AM until the time of the service on Thursday at the church.

James Robert Switters was born on January 7, 1988 in Watertown, South Dakota. He graduated high school from Dassel-Cokato in 2006. James earned his Associates Degree in criminal justice from Brown College in Eagan. James married the love of his life Abygail Williams on June 7, 2009 in Marshall, MN. The couple lived in various parts of Minnesota before settling in Little Falls with their three children. Although James typically worked as a laborer; his heart was in helping people. He recently started working for Renewal by Anderson and was excited to be able to work from home - his safe haven. James loved country music, video games, sports, golfing, war movies and The Office and a good dad joke. He lived for his wife and three children who he cherished with all his heart. James had a big heart. He cared so deeply and wanted to help people and make a difference in the world and the lives around him. He was patient, kind, easy going, playful, understanding, thoughtful and supportive. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends.

James is survived by beloved wife, Abygail; children, Trey, Camren, Brielle; parents, Reed (Donna) of Eagle Bend, Tammy (Joel) Mickles; siblings, Jon (Erica) of St. Cloud, Jesse of Duluth, Mackenzie Thiel of Eagle Bend, Marly Thiel of Eagle Bend and many beloved family members and friends.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Clarence and Daisy Wallace and Howard Bushard.