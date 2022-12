August 6, 1946 - December 19, 2022

James P. Gapinski, age 76, passed away on December 19, 2022 at his home.

Mass of Christian burial will take place at 11:00 AM, Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at Sts Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Gilman, MN. Rev. Matthew Langager will officiate.

Visitation will take place from 9 - 11:00 AM, Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at church. Burial will take place in the parish cemetery.

