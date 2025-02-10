James Leo Pasch, 87, Little Falls

November 2, 1937 - February 6, 2025

James Leo Pasch, age 87, of Little Falls, MN passed away Thursday, February 6, 2025, at his home surrounded by his loving family. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, February 13, 2025, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Little Falls, MN, with Fr. Ben Kociemba officiating. Interment will be at 12:00 p.m. in the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery north of Little Falls, MN. Visitation will be held from 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 12, 2025 at Emblom-Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls, MN and from 9:30 a.m. until the hour of the service on Thursday at the church. There will be a Rosary at 3:30 p.m. followed by a parish prayers service at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday evening at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls.

Jim was born on November 2, 1937 in St. Cloud, MN, the son of George and Margaret (Burke) Pasch. Jim grew up on a farm in North Prairie and graduated from Royalton High School in 1955. After that, he attended St. John’s University for a few years and in 1958, Jim joined the United States Army. After his military service, Jim was united in marriage to Sharon Marie Tuholsky on August 31, 1964 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Little Falls. The couple made their home in Little Falls where they lived all their married life and were blessed with three children, Gerald, Stephanie, and Jolene. Jim worked as a superintendent of the Little Falls Water Department for 33 years and was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Little Falls. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, farming, woodworking, and hunting. Above all, Jim treasured spending time with his loved ones. He cherished moments with his grandchildren and loved being called “grandpa”. Jim’s strong commitment to his faith, family, and friends never wavered, leaving a lasting impact on all who had the pleasure of knowing him.

Left to cherish his memory are his children, Gerald Pasch of North Prairie, MN; Stephanie Clark of White Bear Lake, MN, and Jolene (Jim) Crosby of Randall, MN; sisters, Joan Schwelling of Scottsdale, AZ and Patricia Mohin of Las Vegas, NV; and six grandchildren; 2 step-grandchildren; 5 step-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Sharon; sister, Lenore Castle; infant brother, Michael Pasch; daughter-in-law, Colleen Pasch; and son-in-law, Scott Clark.