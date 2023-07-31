James Kollmann, 72, Cold Spring

June 6, 1951 - July 27, 2023

James “Jim” Kollmann, age 72, passed away peacefully at the Assumption Nursing Home on July 27. Jim lived life bravely facing depression and schizophrenia. His experiences gave him great empathy for others.

Jim was born to the late Jerome and Gertrude Kollmann of Cold Spring, MN on June 6, 1951. He was a true artist appearing in high school theater productions. He graduated from St. Boniface High School in 1969. Jim studied at the University of Minnesota and was a part of the group that helped found the Minnesota Renaissance Festival. He was a part of creative communities in both Minnesota and California.

Jim is survived by six siblings and their children: Tom (Jane) Kollmann, Betty Powers, Ron (Mary) Kollmann, Bob (Laurie) Kollmann, Steve (Kathy) Kollmann and Mary Kay (Michael) Krouze. He is preceded in death by his parents and sister Sue Kollmann.

Jim’s family is grateful for the kindness shown to him by the community. He will be remembered in a private memorial and Mass of Christian burial at the Assumption Home where he lived at 1:30 on Monday, July 31. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to the Assumption Community at 715 1st Street North, Cold Spring, MN 56320.