James Kevin Walz, 49, St. Joseph

May 25, 1972 - June 30, 2021

A Celebration of Life will be from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at the Benton Beach Lakeview Center in Rice for James Kevin Walz, age 49 of St. Joseph who passed away unexpectantly of natural causes on Wednesday, June 30, 2021.

James was born March 25, 1972 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to Kevin and Marti (Hipp) Walz. James was employed by New Flyer for many years.

James was an avid hunter and fisherman. He enjoyed camping and a variety of sports and games.

James is survived by his children, Brittany of Lehigh Acres, Florida and Trevor of Olympia, Washington; his parents of Zimmerman; fiancé, Lisa Wurzberger of St. Joseph; brother, Brian (Tara) of Rice; nephew, Austin and niece, Anna; his cat, Milo; and many relatives and friends.

He was loved by many and he’ll be deeply missed.