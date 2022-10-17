James “Jim” Sobiech, 73, Sobieski

May 26, 1949 - October 14, 2022

James "Jim" Sobiech, 73-year-old resident of Sobieski, MN, died Friday, October 14 at his home in Sobieski, MN. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, October 19 at 10:30 A.M. at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in Sobieski with Father Jimmy Joseph officiating. A visitation will be held from 4:00-7:00 P.M. on Tuesday, October 18 at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls and from 9:30 A.M. until the hour of the service on Wednesday at the church in Sobieski.

James “Jim” Sobiech was born on May 26, 1949 in Little Falls, MN to the late Ray and Marie (Barton) Sobiech. He attended school in Little Falls and graduated with the class of 1967. Jim attended St. Cloud State University and received a Bachelor of Science in Education in 1971. He furthered his education and received a Masters in Education. He taught in St. Augusta for three years and Upsala Area School for one year. Jim taught for over thirty years for the Little Falls School District, teaching at Dr. S.G. Knight in Randall and Lincoln Elementary until his retirement. He also taught drivers education and coached elementary sports for the Flyers. Jim also, drove charter buses for over thirty years for Voit, LeMieur bus services. He was a charter member of the Sobieski Lions and served the club in many capacities. James was an avid sportsman and was an active member of Pheasants Forever, Ducks Unlimited, Deer Hunters Association and Turkey Association. He enjoyed hobby farming and watching the wild animals pass through the yard. Jim was a member of St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in Sobieski.

Left to cherish his memory are his son, Scott (Ann) Sobiech; granddaughter, Ryiah Sobiech; brother, John (Mary) Sobiech; sisters, Jeanette (Allan) Kremers and JoAnn (Pat) Fussy and many nieces, nephews and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Jerry Sobiech.